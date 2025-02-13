G&S Capital LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $298.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.29 and a 200-day moving average of $286.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $243.35 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

