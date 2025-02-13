G&S Capital LLC Sells 214 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

