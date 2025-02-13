GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GXO Logistics traded as low as $39.49 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 6961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
