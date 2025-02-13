Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $785.3 million. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,860,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.