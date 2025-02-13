Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 4.2 %

NXPI opened at $219.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.08 and its 200 day moving average is $228.68. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.