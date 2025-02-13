Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,921.94. This represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,660 shares of company stock worth $24,410,261. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,763.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,985.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,966.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

