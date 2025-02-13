Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.