HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 45,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 29,845 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $66.99.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $533.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

