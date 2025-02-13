HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 45,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 29,845 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $66.99.
HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $533.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.
HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Company Profile
The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HCM Defender 100 Index ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.