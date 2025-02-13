Head-To-Head Analysis: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Thai Union Group Public”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $40.13 million 0.72 -$3.06 million $0.25 11.30 Thai Union Group Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Thai Union Group Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sow Good and Thai Union Group Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Thai Union Group Public 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 519.47%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Thai Union Group Public.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Thai Union Group Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Thai Union Group Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sow Good beats Thai Union Group Public on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses. It provides ambient seafood products, including tuna, sardines, mackerel, herring, and salmon for retail and wholesale customers; frozen and chilled seafood, such as shrimp, lobster, and fishes that are sold directly to restaurants, hotels, and caterers; ready-to-cook or ready-to-serve products, as well as bakery treats; marine ingredients for use in consumer goods, such as infant formula, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and clinical nutrition; and pet care products comprising surimi-based fish snacks, canned cod liver, and wet seafood-based cat and dog food. The company offers its products under the Chicken of the Sea, Genova, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, King Oscar, Mareblu, Rügen Fisch, Sealect, Fisho, QFresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo, Red lobster, and Thammachart seafood. It also manufactures and distributes animal feeds, ingredient products, food supplement products, and smoked salmon products. In addition, the company offers printing manufacturing, export and import, training and management, e-commerce, consultancy, technical, and property rental services. Further, it is involved in the packaging food products, tuna oil refinery, shrimp farming, and shrimp breeding and hatchery businesses. The company was formerly known as Thai Union Frozen Products Public Company Limited and changed its name to Thai Union Group Public Company Limited in September 2015. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mueang Samut Sakhon, Thailand.

