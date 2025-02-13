Head to Head Contrast: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and Company 8.47% 15.74% 7.29% Aethlon Medical N/A -160.36% -115.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Aethlon Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and Company $20.18 billion 3.24 $1.71 billion $6.02 37.50 Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 16.36 -$12.21 million ($2.82) -0.24

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Becton, Dickinson and Company and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 0 7 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus target price of $283.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.38%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 947.90%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Aethlon Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

