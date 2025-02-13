HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Robert W. Selander Sells 5,750 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $114.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.69.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.