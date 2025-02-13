HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Robert W. Selander Sells 5,750 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HQY opened at $114.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.69.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
