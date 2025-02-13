Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 163.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Creative Planning increased its position in S&P Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in S&P Global by 11.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $530.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $542.00.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.