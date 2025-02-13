Hemington Wealth Management Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $528.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.86. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.