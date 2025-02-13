Hemington Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,379,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,973,000 after purchasing an additional 175,855 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

