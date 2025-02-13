Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,435.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,302.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,190.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,680.96 and a 1 year high of $3,484.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $32.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

