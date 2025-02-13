Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Releases Earnings Results

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

Hennessy Advisors stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 5,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.77. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78.

Insider Transactions at Hennessy Advisors

In related news, VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,879.98. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Seavey sold 11,074 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $126,686.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,707.76. The trade was a 13.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $367,315. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

