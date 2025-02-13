Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 733838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

