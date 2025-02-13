Herc (NYSE:HRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

Herc Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of HRI traded down $11.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.06. 213,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. Herc has a 52-week low of $124.70 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.18.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRI. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.