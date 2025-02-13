Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,353 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,690,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

