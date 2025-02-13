Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 241,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.