Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO opened at $275.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $229.47 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

