HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Announces Earnings Results

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05, Zacks reports. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

HIVE opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

