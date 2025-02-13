Honda Motor (HMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $5,369.79 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

