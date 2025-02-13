Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. Honda Motor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 714,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,375. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

