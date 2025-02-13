Howard Bailey Securities LLC Has $21.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 8.0% of Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Howard Bailey Securities LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,362,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 435,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $238.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.29. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.