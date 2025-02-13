Howard Bailey Securities LLC Purchases 15,138 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 285.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,586 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 872,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 857,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

