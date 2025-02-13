Howard Bailey Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 527.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 85,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 71,783 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.