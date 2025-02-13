Howard Bailey Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 213,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPD stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

