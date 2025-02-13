Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.130-3.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $127.54. 2,712,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $129.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

