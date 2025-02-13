HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,977 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $482,164,000 after purchasing an additional 592,391 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,816,000 after buying an additional 612,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,743,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after buying an additional 678,985 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

