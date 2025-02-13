HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $808.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $640.00 to $808.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America raised their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $810.00 to $835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $784.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,906.71, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.71. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $811.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.