HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $697.0 million-$699.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.6 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.110-9.190 EPS.

Shares of HUBS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $784.84. The stock had a trading volume of 784,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,105. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,906.71, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.53. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $811.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $810.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.92.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

