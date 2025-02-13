HubSpot’s (HUBS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $750.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.38.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $784.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,906.71, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $811.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

