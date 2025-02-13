Hudock Inc. Purchases 493 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $462.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.93. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $610.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Will Eli Lilly Stock Keep Climbing? Q2 Trial Results Are Crucial
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Double-Digit Gains Ahead? These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Look Ready
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.