Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Humana were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 261,025.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after acquiring an additional 738,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Humana by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 214,535 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $259.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.