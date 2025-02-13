Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.250-16.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $259.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

