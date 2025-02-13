HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Up 262.4% in January

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, an increase of 262.4% from the January 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,687,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,579.30. This represents a 11.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HWH International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Free Report) by 303.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of HWH International worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWH stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 72,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,042,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. HWH International has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

