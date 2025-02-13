Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – February 11th

Exxon Mobil, BP, Linde, NuScale Power, Shell, Energy Transfer, and Air Products and Chemicals are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or use of hydrogen as an energy source. These stocks are investments in companies that are part of the growing hydrogen economy, which aims to utilize hydrogen as a clean and renewable energy source for various applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. 4,542,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,462,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 7,892,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,857,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.65. 470,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. 6,021,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,570,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.51. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. 1,816,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,190,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.26. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.30 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Read More