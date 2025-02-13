Ilika (LON:IKA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 1420432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).

Ilika Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,285.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 15.43.

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Ilika had a negative net margin of 230.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

