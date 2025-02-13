Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $2,924,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 535,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $71,493,000 after buying an additional 91,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

ILMN opened at $103.57 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

