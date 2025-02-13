Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 227341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.