Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.160-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,333. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 193.94%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

