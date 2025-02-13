Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 208.8% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. 108,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,679. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

