Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

