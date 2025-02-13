Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

BRX opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.48%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

