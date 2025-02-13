Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRXFree Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

BRX opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.48%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.