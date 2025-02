Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.08% of Wayfair worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,073 shares in the company, valued at $28,540,586.85. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $268,531.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,881.80. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,418 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

