Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 11.72%. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.380-3.500 EPS.

IR traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $106.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

