Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 11.72%. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.380-3.500 EPS.
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
IR traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $106.03.
Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.
