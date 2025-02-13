Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 368,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $127.88 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

