INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, INmune Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

INMB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 423,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,286. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $206.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $2,221,000. Praetorian PR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 61.0% in the third quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 780,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 295,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in INmune Bio by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

