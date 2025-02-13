Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £147.15 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.21) per share, for a total transaction of £147.15 ($183.16).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Andrew Agg acquired 16 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 941 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £150.56 ($187.40).

National Grid Trading Down 0.9 %

NG opened at GBX 968.20 ($12.05) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 645 ($8.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 953.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 984.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

